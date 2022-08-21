Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,577,423 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,577,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 2,362,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 177,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.