Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,577,423 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,577,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 2,362,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 177,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
