Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 293,500 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 293,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.82 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

