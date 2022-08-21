Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GDS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.