Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

