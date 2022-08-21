Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

