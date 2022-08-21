Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

