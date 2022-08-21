Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,571 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.