Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 258,869 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,477,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGI. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 14.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.04.

OrganiGram Price Performance

OrganiGram Profile

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

