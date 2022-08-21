Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 378 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 100,252 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

