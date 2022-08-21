Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,223 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 59.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.16. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

