Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,427 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Tobam acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

