Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,573,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 124,355 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.
Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 9.0 %
Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,914.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,816,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,223,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
