Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,573,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 124,355 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 9.0 %

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $4,457,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,914.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,816,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,223,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.