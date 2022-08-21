Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,019 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 236,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 2U by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

2U Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.