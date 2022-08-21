Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS PFFD opened at $22.09 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

