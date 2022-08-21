Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,717 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in StoneCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 22.3 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.