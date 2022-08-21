MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $3,846,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $4,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.32.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

