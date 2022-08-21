NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

