New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

