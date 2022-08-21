NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

