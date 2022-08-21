Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,553 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.