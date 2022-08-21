Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 417 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average is $281.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

