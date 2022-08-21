Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,663 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,051,000 after buying an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

