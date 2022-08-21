Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,036 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after buying an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Honda Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 221,197 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

