Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,069 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

