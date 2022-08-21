Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

