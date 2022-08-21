Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 305 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Shares of JLL stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

