Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 1,020,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.87 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.