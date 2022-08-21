Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

