Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent Profile

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

