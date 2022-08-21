Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Stock Performance
CTLT opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.