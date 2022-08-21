Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Shares of HES stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

