Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

