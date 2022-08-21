Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

