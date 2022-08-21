Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $528,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 313.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,485,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

