Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $539,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,180,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

