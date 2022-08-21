Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

