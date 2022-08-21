Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $606,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $83.51 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83.

