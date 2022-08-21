Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE J opened at $135.92 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

