Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $647,000 Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

