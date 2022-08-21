Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $664,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

