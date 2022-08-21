Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $671,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $466,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $52,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 9.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after purchasing an additional 474,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

