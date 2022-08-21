Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $699,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 9,573.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,489,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

