Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 94,746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000.

HYT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

