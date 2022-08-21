Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,168,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

