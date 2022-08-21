Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 129,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WSM opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

