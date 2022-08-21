Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

