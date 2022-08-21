Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

