Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,382,000 after buying an additional 101,286 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

MLM opened at $365.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.