Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 288,892 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

