Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,060 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

