Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 353 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $97,729,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,498,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

